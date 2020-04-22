Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani shaves off his beard while he was sleeping. Watch hilarious video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani shaves off his beard while he was sleeping

Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani are spending quality time with each other during the home quarantine. The Italian model and actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram to share a video of herself getting goofy with Arbaaz and broke the internet. She shared a video in which she is seen shaving off Arbaaz's beard as he enjoys his sound sleep. She shared the video saying, "Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say?" While fans thought that Arbaaz will be mad after realizing what has been done to him, he likes his look and his a big thumbs up to Giorgia at the end of the video.

Fans flooded Giorgia's post as soon as it surfaced on the internet. Her Instagram followers loved her quirky expressions in the video and complimented the couple. One user wrote, "you have done a nice job". Another said, "you two look sooooo cute together." Check out the video here-

Giorgia has been very active on social media, sharing her activities with the fans during the lockdown period. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and told the followers that she has cooked Goan Fish curry. She wrote, "Can’t be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home! Sharing another one of my lockdown cooking recipes with you. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did!" Giorgia also shared the recipe of her dish with the fans.

On the other hand, Arbaaz and Giorgia keep ruling the headlines for their marriage rumors. Talking to ETimes earlier, the actor revealed that he is in a happy space in his life. He said, “I don't think that just because we are dating right now, we’ll be getting married. We are just taking it with the flow. You know, I was just asked a simple question. There are sources that said, “Okay, you guys are getting married”. I said what sources? Has my father said, has my mother said, has my brother said, has my sister said, has some of my closest friends said, Have I said? They go like, “No, no, no, we heard from sources”. I said, then what is that source? I said, anybody can say just because you want an answer from me, you want to turn on tell me a sources?"

Arbaaz also expressed that he gets irritated when he is asked about his wedding. He says he would announce when something this big will happen in his life but he can’t answer about what he is going to do in the future.

