Arbaaz Khan on wedding rumours with Giorgia Andriani: We are just taking it with the flow

Actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan often breaks the internet with his photos with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. They are frequently spotted together at public events and celebrations and pose for the paps. Rumours of their upcoming wedding also keep surfacing the internet time and again. While Arbaaz hasn’t announced anything, it was rumoured that the couple will tie the knot by the end of this year. Finally reacting to the news, Arbaaz said that when the time comes, he will announce it himself.

Currently, Arbaaz is busy promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 2 in which he will also be seen recreating his role as Makhi. Talking to ETimes about the film as well as Giorgia, the actor revealed that he is in a happy space in his life. He said, “I don't think that just because we are dating right now, we’ll be getting married. We are just taking it with the flow. You know, I was just asked a simple question. There are sources that said, “Okay, you guys are getting married”. I said what sources? Has my father said, has my mother said, has my brother said, has my sister said, has some of my closest friends said, Have I said? They go like, “No, no, no, we heard from sources”. I said, then what is that source? I said, anybody can say just because you want an answer from me, you want to turn on tell me a sources?"

Arbaaz also expressed that he gets irritated when he is asked about his wedding. He says he would announce when something this big will happen in his life but he can’t answer about what he is going to do in the future.

He added, “When I'm dating somebody I really don't know as of now from now to whenever that question will arise, where it's going to go. If you ask me, whether I'm happy in the scenario that I am in right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I'm dating Giorgia. So, that I can admit because that's foolish for me not to admit that. Okay, but as far as making us giving it out there that oh, I am going to I'm not going to Who knows? And why should I even say it even if I know. When it happens you will get the invite or I will announce it. So I guess people should not be very impatient to know about what's happening.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. It will hit the screens on 20th December, 2019.

