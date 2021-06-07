Image Source : INSTA/ARRAHMAN AR Rahman receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, on Monday, informed that he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 54-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a selfie of himself and his son AR Ameen after getting vaccinated. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Vaccinated #1stjabdone #covishield have you?" Have a look at his post here:

On the professional front, AR Rahman's film 99 Songs released in theatres this year. The film which happens to be a musical marks the debut of AR Rahman as a producer and a co-writer. The film stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in leading roles.

The Padma Bhushan winner is the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others. AR Rahman is currently residing with his family in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Though the COVID-19 cases have fallen in several states of the country, in Tamil Nadu the pandemic has still not been brought under control.

The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths, as per the union health ministry data.

-ANI