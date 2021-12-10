Friday, December 10, 2021
     
AR Rahman's niece & actor Rahman's daughter Rushda ties the knot. See pictures

While many are still celebrating the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, pictures from another marriage from the tinsel town have taken over. For those unversed, AR Rahman's niece Rushda Rahman got married to Altaf Nawad in a ceremony which was attended by friends and family. Just in case you missed the same, here are the pictures from their wedding.

New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2021 18:51 IST
Actor Rahman's elder daughter Rushda who also happens to be the niece of music composer AR Rahman got married to Altaf Nawad. The couple hosted a reception on December 9 that was attended by AR Rahman and his family. Not only them but even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeted the couple and presented them with bouquets. For those unversed, Rushda is the daughter of senior character artist Rahman who is married to Meherunnisa, the elder sister of the singer's wife Saira Banu. 

The pictures from Rushda Rahman are being widely circulated all over the internet. Not only this but the bride herself shared glimpses from the ceremonies on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Rushda wrote alongside, "9.12.21 Only love and gratitude. With All your blessings Mr and Mrs Althaf Navab #AlthafsinaRush."

On the professional front, AR Rahman's voice will be heard in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' and Vishal's 'Thupparivaalan 2' in Tamil.

 

 

