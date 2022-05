AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets hitched: Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, Harshdeep Kaur & others shower love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AR RAHMAN, SHREYA GHOSHAL Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, Harshdeep Kaur send wishes for AR Rahman's daughter Khatija on her wedding

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, who is an audio engineer. The celebrated composer shared the news with his followers via social media as he posted a family picture from the wedding ceremony which also had a portrait of his late mother displayed near the seating area of the bride and groom. Several fans and Bollywood celebrities including Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and Harshdeep Kaur blessed the couple with their sweet wishes.

AR Rahman's Instagram post

AR Rahman, his elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, and his son Ameen can be seen standing behind them. AR Rahman wrote in the caption, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage."

Celebrities wishes for the newlyweds

Several celebrities took to the comments section and showered the newlywed couple with heartfelt wishes. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple." Harshdeep Kaur said, "Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both!" Neeti Mohan also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Many many congratulations Khatija and @riyasdeenriyan."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, "Congratulations."

About Khatija Rahman

Khatija, who is a singer, got engaged with Riyasdeen on December 29, 2021.

While she has sung various songs including 'Rock a Bye Baby' for the Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Mimi', Riyasdeen has collaborated with AR Rahman for the latter's shows and also with music composer Amit Trivedi.

About Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Riyasdeen's Instagram suggests that he has collaborated on AR Rahman's live concert and shows dating back to 2017. In addition, he has also worked with his father-in-law in 'Mersal' which was released in 2017 and stars Vijay, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

-with IANS inputs