AR Rahman admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after complaining of chest pain The 58-year-old artist is being attended to by a team of specialists in the hospital and various tests are being conducted on him.

AR Rahman, popular music composer and renowned director was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after complaining of chest pain. The 58-year-old artist is being attended to by a team of specialists in the hospital and various tests are being conducted on him today (March 16).

The Oscar-winning music director was hospitalised last night, the corporate hospital said without divulging details.

More details are awaited in this regard.