Aparshakti Khurana to play Bollywood superstar in debut OTT series

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series Stardust. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989, and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Aparshakti, who will play one of the two protagonists, says: "Stardust is a series close to my heart for more than one reason. It's my OTT debut. It's a period drama series and I am extremely humbled to play the role of one of the first superstars of Bollywood. It will give me the opportunity to work with a genius like Vikramaditya Motwane and the legendary Prosenjit Chatterjee -- which is every actor's dream. I am really looking forward to all the learning and fun."

Stardust is expected to go on floors around March or April.

Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year. These include the comedy film Helmet with Pranutan. "Helmet is a word given to condoms, actually. The film is about condoms. It is about how even in today's day and age it is awkward for people to ask for a pack of condoms at the medical store, even in big cities like Delhi or Mumbai," Aparshakti told IANS.

He also has a suspense thriller co-starring R. Madhavan. The actor posted the update with a picture on Instagram.

"Super thrilled to announce my first suspense thriller with R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series to be directed by Kookie Gulati," Aparshakti wrote on Instagram, with a picture where he is seen posing with actors Darshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar, besides producer and music baron Bhushan Kumar.