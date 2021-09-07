Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAKRITI AHUJA Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti Ahuja share awwdorable pic of their newborn baby girl on 7th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, today. The couple, who recently welcomed their baby girl Arzoie A. Khurana, shared an awwdorable picture of her on social media. Taking to Instagram, Aakriti dropped Aparshakti and Arzoie's loved-up picture on their special day. The actor lay next to to his lil daughter, holding her, as they take a nap together. Sharing it, Akriti wrote, "7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana."

Reacting to the post, Aparshakti dropped several red heart emojis. The actor also shared the same on his Instagram Stories. Fans across the nation are showering the actor with love in the comment section and are thrilled to watch him enter fatherhood.

Take a look

For the unversed, Aparshakti had tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Aakriti Ahuja on September 7, 2014. A few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife’s baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple.

Earlier, the duo took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child. Aparshakti and Aakriti shared the cutest picture ever to reveal that the latter is pregnant.

On the professional front, Aparshakti is earning the lion's share of praise for his performance in Helmet, which will be digitally released on Zee5 on September 3. The actor has won the audience and critics over with his rather bold choice of cinema. The film is a satire on the ground reality in the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. This comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

Currently, the star is busy shooting for an Amazon series Stardust. He also has a yet-to-be-titled suspense thriller in the pipeline.

