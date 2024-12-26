AP Dhillon's indirect dig at Diljit Dosanjh's concert ticket sales ignites new controversy

Follow us on Image Source : X AP Dhillon's dig at Diljit Dosanjh's concert tickets sales in an podcast

The ongoing feud between AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh is now seeing a new twist. Recently, Dhillon commented on concert tickets selling out in seconds, including tickets for Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. Although Dhillon did not directly mention Dosanjh, he indirectly accused the singer of being unfair to his fans. Speaking on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, Dhillon explained how artists sell tickets to promoters in advance, which inevitably forces fans to buy them at higher prices.

AP Dhillon takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh

He said, 'India mein abhi sankat aaye agar iss chalta hai hai. Artists are doing injustice to their own fans and show that the shows got housefull in 15 seconds. However, nothing like that is true.' AP Dhillon further said, 'All this is a way of marketing. They give tickets to the promoters. Their fans have to wait and buy tickets at a higher price.' Dhillon admitted that he was considering getting involved in similar practices but eventually decided not to do so because his conscience did not allow it.

AP called this practice a dirty game

AP Dhillon added, 'At some point, we also felt that should we also play this game? But I think, no, we cannot go to bed knowing what we did to the people who came to watch the show.' He further said, 'People are playing music like a game now. So the fun in it has been spoiled.' Calling the practice a 'dirty game', Dhillon took the side of fans and stressed that they deserve the opportunity to buy tickets at a fair price.

How did the Dhillon-Dosanjh feud start?

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh will conclude his Dil-Luminati Tour in Ludhiana on December 31. Like previous concerts in various cities, reports claim that tickets for the Ludhiana concert were also sold out instantly. The feud between Dhillon and Dosanjh started when during his concert in Indore, Dosanjh wished Dhillon and Karan Aujla, who were starting their concerts in India. This led to AP Dhillon asking Dosanjh to unblock him on Instagram before wishing him during the Chandigarh concert. Later both the singers were also seen sharing proofs of their side stories. But things seem to have turned sour among the Punjabi artists.

