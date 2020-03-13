Anushka Shetty finally reacts to wedding rumours with a divorcee: Why is my wedding such a big deal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Shetty finally reacts to wedding rumours with a divorcee

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has been making waves on the internet these days for her alleged relationship with Judgementall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi. It was rumoured that the actress is all set to tie the knot with the filmmaker this year. The news made louder noise also because Prakash Kovelamudi is a divorcee who parted ways with writer Kanika Dhillon in 2017. When the wedding rumours surfaced the internet, Anushka Shetty kept mum about them but now, she has finally reacted and said that the rumours are untrue.

During an event recently, Anushka Shetty reacted to the wedding news and claimed that they are just rumours. She said, "None of that news is true. I don't get affected by such rumours. Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal with it with some sensitivity." At the event, the actress was celebrating the completion of 15 years in the film industry.

While reacting to the news, Anushka also expressed her anger on the same and asked how people can write such news about her as it affects her family as well. She told IB Times, "I have my personal space and I don't like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn't like to hide things that make me happy. I might publicly not go announce who I am marrying. But people are always welcome to ask me, and I am ready forever to answer."

