Anushka Sharma with her baby bump poses on magazine cover, here's how Virat Kohli reacted

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma with her baby bump poses on magazine cover.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. Anushka, who will soon become a mother, has posed with her baby bump for a magazine shoot. In a candid conversation, she revealed a few secrets about her pregnancy journey, her hopes and plans for the baby, how she was busy designing a gender-neutral nursery for her baby. Reacting to the shoot, Virat calls her wife 'beautiful.'

In the magazine cover, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump, wearing a fawn-coloured bikini-styled top or bralette with a long overcoat. She paired the same with a pyjama style cream-coloured pants. Sharing the cover pic on her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, “Capturing this for myself, for life ! @vogueindia , this was fun.” Her husband, who couldn't resist commenting, wrote “Beautiful” followed by a heart emoticon.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she revealed all the perks of being pregnant during the lockdown. She said that due to it, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli was by her side and no one realised that she was pregnant as they were staying indoors.

She said “the COVID-19 pandemic was a weird blessing in a way as Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted.”

Anushka also revealed that she has been keeping busy, designing the perfect, gender-neutral nursery for her baby. “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours,” she says.

The nursery is themed around animals. “Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too,” she said.

Meanwhile, in August this year, actress Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."