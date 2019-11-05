Anushka Sharma wishes 'blessing' Virat Kohli on his birthday with an adorable post

Virat Kohli, captain of Indian cricket team is celebrating his 31st birthday on November 5 with his lovely wife Anushka Sharma. The duo is spending quality time in the beautiful location of Bhutan from where they are sharing some love-filled pictures with complete strangers and also from their trekking experience. The fans of Virushka have been waiting for the actress's birthday wish for Virat and now she has posted a picture on her social media along with a heartfelt message for the 'love of her life.'

In the picture, the couple can be seen posing along with the lit diyas in a monastery. Anushka captioned the same as, "This one is my blessing. My friend , My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love." Have a look at it here:

Virat, earlier this morning, shared a picture and thanked everyone for their wishes and wrote, "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

On the professional front, Anushka has not signed any project after Anand L Rai's Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video