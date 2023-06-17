Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted at the Krishna Das Kirtan show in London | Photos, Videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KOHLISENSATION Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli at Krishna Das Kirtan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Recently, the duo was spotted spending some quality spiritual time in London. They attended a Kirtan by Krishna Das, a renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs. Several images and videos from the devotional event went viral in which Virushka, fondly called by their fans, was seen heading towards their seats.

Virat and Anushka attended Krishna Das' kirtan in London last year as well.

Earlier, Virat and Anushka were spotted enjoying a coffee date in London. In the viral pictures, both were spotted at a local cafe as they posed with a fan. The 'Phillauri' actress is seen donning a white t-shirt paired with a beige-hued jacket. She completed her look with chic accessories and black sunglasses. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a t-shirt, which he styled with a denim jacket. He rounded off the look with his nerdy glasses.

Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli never fail to serve couple goals. One of the cutest couples, they never miss a chance to leave fans impressed with their social media posts. A few days ago, they posed for an awwdorable picture which was shared by Virat along with a bunch of infinity and heart emojis. Virat was seen in a black shirt with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist. The actress looked beautiful in a beautiful orange colour dress. As she posed for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. The cricketer captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

On the other hand, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. In the final, he scored 14 and 49. India registered a loss of 209 runs, their second successive loss in the final of the tournament. India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat could be seen in action during this series in Tests and ODIs.

