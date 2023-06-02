Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London diaries include coffee date and adorable photo

Follow us on Image Source : VIRATKOHLIFANPAGES Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Recently, the duo was spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off to London. Following this, the couple's pictures are everywhere on social media, thanks to the many fan clubs dedicated to them. In the latest pictures, Virat and Anushka, fondly known as 'Virushka' were spotted enjoying a coffee date.

In the viral pictures, both of them could be seen enjoying their coffee at a local cafe and posing with a fan. The 'Phillauri' actress is seen donning a white t-shirt paired with a beige-hued jacket. She completed her look with chic accessories and black sunglasses. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a t-shirt, which he styled with a denim jacket. He rounded off the look with his nerdy glasses.

Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli never fail to serve couple goals. One of the cutest couples, they never miss a chance to leave fans impressed with their social media posts. A few days ago, they posed for an awwdorable picture which was shared by Virat along with a bunch of infinity and heart emojis. Virat was seen in a black shirt with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist. The actress looked beautiful in a beautiful orange colour dress. As she posed for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. The cricketer captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.

Meanwhile, Virat is currently gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day. In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

