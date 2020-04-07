Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli compete in a game of monopoly with their parents. Guess who won?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli compete in a game of monopoly with their parents

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending time together during home quarantine by getting goofing. From clicking funny selfies to the actress cutting her husband's hair, the couple is enjoying every small moment together. On Tuesday, Anushka shared another glimpse of her happy family life. She posted a picture on Instagram in which the couple is seen playing monopoly with their parents and sharing a hearty laugh.

Anushka wrote, "It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families."

She added, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..."

Anushka Sharma and Virat have been very active on social media since the lockdown began. The duo has been encouraging fans to stay indoors and contain the spread of coronavirus from spreading. They have also been asking fans to spend time in creative things and make the best of this time in finding their inner strength.

Earlier, the couple announced that they have pledged to donate to PM Modi's CARES fund and Chief Minister's Fund for the coronavirus relief. In a post, Virat wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many and we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of out fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has not signed any project as of now.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page