Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Onam in UK; get clicked with fans

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Onam in UK

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are currently in the UK. The duo had flown there for India's five-match test series with England which they won. Their pictures from lunch dates have been going viral on the internet lately. On Monday, photos of Virat and Anushka from their Onam celebrations at a restaurant in Leeds have surfaced the internet. The duo got clicked with the staff and also gave autographs to fans.

In the viral photos, Anushka can be seen wearing a white dress with a sling bag while Virat sported a black t-shirt and grey pants. The duo was at Tharavadu restaurant in Leeds, England. Virat also left a message for the restaurant that read, "We love the food here always. The hospitality is amazing and we are always served food with love and care. All the best to you guys. Love, Virat and Anushka."

Earlier last week, another picture of Virushka had gone viral after they enjoyed their lunch in London. In the viral picture, Virat Kohli looks dapper in a pink tshirt and off-white pants while Anushka makes a statement in a white sweater top and denim. She also flaunted a black Prada bag. Along with the duo is chef Rishim Sachdeva who originally shared the picture.

The actress herself had shared an adorable picture on Instagram looking the 'cutest'. In the picture, Anushka can be seen sitting in the restaurant. Sharing the photo, she dropped a flower emoji in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.