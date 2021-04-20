Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli can't stop smiling as they share hug in this adorable photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the Internet's most favourite couple and the duo never cease to impress their fans with their chemistry. On Tuesday, the Indian cricket team skipper took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with his actress wife. In the picture, the couple can be seen grinning from ear to ear as they embrace each other. Keeping it simple, Kohli captioned the photo with a red heart emoticon. Take a look:

In the photo, Virat can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt with a maroon cap and wearing round spectacles, whereas, Anushka is seen in a casual top with star print over it. Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Anushka gave a glimpse of what her 2020 looked like with her cricketer husband and shared snapshots from last year, featuring Kohli along with a few of their four-legged friends.Anushka posted a video on Instagram, where Virat and the actress are seen enjoying their time with pet dog Dude and some strays they found during their travel. In the clip, they are seen feeding puppies and playing with them.

An ardent animal lover, Anushka captioned the clip: "Some special, priceless moments from last year."

On the work front, Anushka recently returned to action after her maternity break. The couple became parents in January, to a daughter named Vamika.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.

