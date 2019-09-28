Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are a sight to behold in latest Instagram photos. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are a sight to behold in latest Instagram photos

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma raised a storm on the internet when she shared her pictures with husband Virat Kohli on Instagram last night. The diva had her style game on point as she posed with India skipper Virat before they attended the Indian Sports Honours Awards. The Indian cricket team captain even hosted the event.

Anushka took to social media to share a couple of pictures in which she can be seen donning a beige top with feather details and black high waist pants. Hair neatly tied back, Anushka looked like a dream come true. On the other hand, Virat flaunted his fit body in a classic tuxedo. Check out the pictures here-

Soon after the pictures surfaced the internet, netizens poured in their love for the couple. One user wrote, ‘Perfect pic of my fav couple’, others said that they slayed it like a pro. Even Bollywood celebs also left comments on Virushka’s pictures. Zareen Khan dropped a heart emoji while YouTuber Bhuvan Bam called them the hottest couple.

On the related note, Anushka and Virat are very private about their personal lives. However, recently during an interview, Virat opened up about their first meeting and recalled he was very nervous. He said, “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say.”

Also read: Virat Kohli flaunts Anushka Sharma’s initial on T-shirt. She hearts it

Also read: Anushka Sharma's 'little me' photos and we can't decide her which mood we are loving the most

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page