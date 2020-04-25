Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma turns into cute bunny while husband Virat Kohli tries mirror filter, see latest pictures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have most of us hooked to their Instagram accounts since they are giving constant glimpses of how they are spending their time during quarantine. From indulging in a game of monopoly to cutting Virat's hair and obviously their adorable selfies, Virushka are keeping their fans on their toes. Bringing in the weekend vibes, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared adorable selfies on social media today.

Anushka Sharma turned into a cute little bunny to wish good morming to her fans while husband Virat Kohli looked sauve as he tried mirror filter. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of her upcoming Amazon Prime series. An investigative thriller, the show is produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films. The actor is not a part of the cast. The teaser shows a cityscape slashed through with blood, and a silhouetted man wielding a sharp weapon.

After Zero in 2018, Anushka Sharma took a break from acting. Apart from the Amazon Prime series, Anushka is also producing a digital film for Netflix titled Bulbul. Earlier, Clean Slate Films has co-produced NH10, Phillauri and Pari.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture during Virat Kohli’s live chat makes him blush, says ‘Thank you love’

Also Read: Teaser of Anushka Sharma's first web series Paatal Lok will change your way of looking at the world

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage