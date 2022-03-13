'Main good light ki deewani hoon': Anushka Sharma treats fans to sun-kissed pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is very active on social media and treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures of her, on Sunday shared a post that proved she loves good lighting with her latest photographs. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of sunkissed pictures in which she could be seen wearing a green-knit sweater that layered over a white tee. She was flaunting her short hair and looked stunning in minimal makeup. She captioned the post, "Main good light ki deewani hoon."

Take a look:

The post shared by Anushka accumulated several likes and comments within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from celebrities and fans. Zoya Akhtar was all smiles as she posted a smile emoji in the comments section. Aditi Rao Hydari and Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations for her role as a cricketer and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media.

Earlier this week, Anushka congratulated Jhulan Goswami, who equaled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup. She shared a clip of the 39-year-old achieving this feat against New Zealand. Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women's world cup history."

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy. Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka's comeback to the movies as an actress after 2018 film Zero.

