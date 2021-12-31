Anushka Sharma to return to films and make OTT debut in 2022?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Anand L Rai's Zero. She shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the past two years, while the actress did produce some web shows, she stayed away from acting projects. However, if recent media reports are to be believed, the actress is gearing up to return to films and make OTT debut in 2022. While Anushka is yet to make an official statement, reports are rife that she has already given a nod to these projects.

"Anushka is expected to be mostly seen in three big projects, two of them being big screen entertainers, while one is a massively mounted OTT project. We can expect these announcements to start early next year," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

“Anushka’s new choices will be reflective of her headspace to choose entertainers that are fresh and new. She will be focussing on her acting career and wants to be a part of cinema that is remarkably differential yet hugely entertaining,” the reports adds.

While Anushka has stayed away from acting projects recently, she has been flourishing both professionally and personally.

After a splendid wedding to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called "Virushka" by their fans, welcomed their first born – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year which became extremely popular and were nominated for several awards in various categories.

Also, reports suggest that the actress has two films in the pipeline -- Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.