Anushka Sharma to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic?

Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami

Actress Anushka Sharma has been missing from the silver screen ever since her last release with Shah Rukh Khan tanked on the box office. While Anushka's fans have been waiting to see her back on the screen, the actress kept away from movies for all of 2019. However, it looks like she is finally ready for a film. Anushka has reportedly signed for a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Pictures of Anushka walking with Jhulan at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata have been making round on the internet.

In the pictures, Anushka is seen wearing the older jersey of the Indian cricket team while Jhulan sports a blue jacket and denim.

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, the actress will again be shooting at the same venue on January 25. A source who was present at the shoot told that Anushka was seen trying to emulate Jhulan's body language and bowling style. Jhulan who was named as the ICC Women's player of the Year 2007 is one of the most successful female cricketers of India.

However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the parties involved and many suggest this shoot may be a part of an advertisement

Biopic on sporting legends has recently been a trend in Bollywood. A biopic on former Indian Women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj is already underworking. The film stars Taapsee Pannu. Director Kabir Khan is also gearing up for the release of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 that captures the triumph on Indian men’s cricket team led by Kapil Dev in the 1983 world cup.