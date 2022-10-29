Anushka Sharma tightly hugs Vamika post visit to Kalighat temple, shares photos of her Kolkata fun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma with Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Saturday wrapped the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming feature 'Chakda 'Xpress', a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. While shooting for her film in Kolkata, Anushka visited several iconic places and binged on delicacies there. She shared a series of pictures from her time in the City Of Joy and one of them also features her daughter Vamika Kohli, where the starkid is seen hugging her mom tightly.

Sharing photos from her trip, Anushka revealed that she gorged on Aliah phirni, Balwant singh ki chai, samose, Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle, Paramount ke sherbet, Girishch dey malaai roll and Puti ram ki kachori aloo.

"Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!" Anushka Sharma wrote as the caption. In the first picture, the actress is seen praying on the banks of the Hoogli river. Also, she visited the popular Kalighat temple in Kolkata and worshipped there. Soon after her post, Arjun Kapoor chimed in the comment section and wrote, "Feeling like wat took precedence." Take a look:

Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress

Anushka returns to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Xpress, a film she feels had to be made. The hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli has immense respect for Anushka Sharma, showers love after watching her train for Chakda Xpress

Directed by Prosit Roy, Anushka started shooting for the film in June. She has previously worked with Roy on her 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari. Karnesh Sharma will be producing "Chakda Xpress" via his production company Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie "Zero".

