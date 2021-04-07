Anushka Sharma sweeps Virat Kohli off the floor in THIS goofy video | Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma, who is very active on social media and often treats her fans with humorous posts. The new mommy shared a funny behind-the-scene (BTS) video on Instagram, where she can be seen lifting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The actress captioned the video as: Did I Do It? Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has returned to work after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Instagram from her green room, getting ready for a shot. However, she did not divulge any details about the project she's shooting for. The actress didn't caption the post update on Instagram. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

The actress recently introduced her daughter infront of the world with an Instagram post. Anushka shared a photograph of herself along with husband Virat Kohli where she is holding the baby and wrote: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in "Kaneda", a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen on the silver screen in the film "Zero" in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

