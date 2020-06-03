Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA, SHRADDHAKAPOOR Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and others condemn pregnant elephant's death by firecrackers in Kerala

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and others have condemned the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after being fed pineappled filled with firecrackers. The celebrities have asked for stricter punishments against animal cruelty and called for 'harsher laws'. Reportedly, the female elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest was fed a pineapple stuffed with crakers that exploded in her mouth causing her jaw to break. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said in a statement, "It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her."

Actress and animal activist Anushka Sharma took to social media to condemn the act and said, "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty!!" Earlier, the actress had asked two teen boys to be punished who drowned a dog for a video.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor also expressed her anger over the elephant's death and tweeted, "How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way."

The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/697VQXYvmb — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 2, 2020

Actress Athiya Shetty also reacted to the news and tweeted, "Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and others have condemned the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after being fed pineappled filled with firecrackers."

A forest officer Mohan Krishnan brought the targic incident to light after he shared an emotional note on his Facebook. He said, "When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position."

