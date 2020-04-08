Anushka Sharma shares who's the winner of monopoly and her heart, and it's Virat Kohli, of course!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been impressing us through the journey of the lockdown by sharing some adorable social media posts. Recently, she brightened up everyone's mood when she posted a picture of herself along with her parents and husband Virat Kohli, completely engrossed into a game of monopoly and asked her fans to guess who won the game. Well now, she has finally revealed the answer and it is none other than the Indian cricketer who has not just won the game but also the actress's heart as she says in her latest Instagram story.

The previous picture Anushka shared was captioned, "It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families."

While in the new story she posted, she posted an adorable picture of Virat along with a caption that read, "Presenting the winner of Monopoly and my heart." Have a look:

Virat Kohli

She, previously asked everyone to stay at home and be safe as she said, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..."

Virat and Anushka pledged their support to PM-CARES funds as India fight against coronavirus.

A report in TOI stated that the couple is not locked down in their plush Mumbai apartment, but in a bungalow supposedly in Jirad village. However, no confirmation about the same has been made.

