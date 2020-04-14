Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma shares adorable selfie with husband Virat Kohli, says 'felt cute might delete later'

Coronavirus lockdown may have compelled our favourite celebs to be housebound but they are surely making the most of this time. And speaking of this, Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From spending time cooking at home to chilling with their pets, Anushka and Virat are setting goals when it comes to social distancing from the world and staying in with each other. Today, the Pari actress shared an adorable picture with her husband Virat Kohli, which is just too cute to be missed.

The couple was seen using the Instagram filter ‘Heaven’ for the selfie and had angles peeking from the clouds on their cheeks. It was indeed an adorable selfie with Anushka keeping her head on Virat’s shoulders as the ace cricketer smiles for the camera. Anushka captioned the selfie as, “Felt cute. Might delete later.”

Earlier, the couple had also shared an adorable picture of themselves smothering their dog with kisses and love as they lie on the floor with their furry munchkin. Interestingly, Virat and Anushka have also been raising awareness about coronavirus on social media as they have been urging fans to stay safe during the crisis situation.

Besides, this power couple had also pledged to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund to strengthen India’s fight against coronavirus.

