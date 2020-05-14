Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma shares a message for people abandoning pets amid COVID-19 pandemic

Anushka Sharma has delivered a message to people who have been abandoning their pets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Instagram Stories, the Bollywood actress shared a forwarded message that has a picture that shows a couple of men walking down the road under the scorching, with one of them carrying a puppy and a duck.

"These migrant workers are walking on the Mumbai Nasik Highway along with their belongings. So next time when you think to give up your pet who you 'loved like your own child' just remember this picture," goes the caption. Have a look:

Anushka Sharma is known to be an animal lover. Her pet dog Bruno died earlier this month. On his demise, the actress shared a picture with him and cricketer husband Virat Kohli and wrote alongside, "Bruno RIP."

On the other hand, earlier last month, Anushka had shared a similar photo of her and Virat hugging her pet dog Dude and wrote, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is all set to go digital as her first web series 'Paatal Lok' by Clean Slate Productions is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

