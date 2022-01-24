Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERNSHEIKH Anushka Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Neha Dhupia: Celebs who don't share baby pics on social media

Lately, the trend picking up among the celebrities is putting an emoji over the face of their child when a picture is shared online. This lets the fans in on their favourite celebs' family time while taking care of the privacy concerns. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been going out of their way to keep pictures of their daughter Vamika from circulating on the internet. From sharing pictures from the back to urging media not to click and publish their daughter's pics, Virushka are among the many celebs who seemingly want to bring their child away from the limelight.

Here is a look at celebs who have been wary of exposing their kids in the media.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and actor husband Angad Bedi became parents for the first time in 2018 and then again in 2021. They have refrained from sharing clear pictures of both their babies, often showing the little ones' backs to the camera or putting them in soft focus.

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed her baby boy Yishaan in August last year, has not shared the young one's pics on Instagram till now. In one of the images shared on Christmas, the baby's back is towards the camera and he is seen dressed in Santa's red costume.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer has kept his personal life restricted to people close to him. After tying the knot in a hush-hush court marriage in November 2020 with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the couple was blessed with a baby girl in September last year. Since then, whenever Shaheer shares family pics, the baby's face has been kept covered.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira has been away from the limelight since the start. The power couple is not on social media either and doesn't entertain their daughter's pics being posted online. Let's just say they are an extremely private family.

Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight. "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice," they had said.

Sapna Choudhary

Haryanavi actress Sapna Choudhary and her husband Veer Sahu welcomed their son Purus in October 2020. However, they have not shared his pictures on social media till now and only share glimpses of him from the back.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani welcomed his daughter Nevaeh in July 2020 secretly. He has not been sharing pictures of her on social media. "Our daughter is extremely precious to us, we want to keep her away from the illusion of social media for as long as possible," Aftab told ETimes in an interview.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta shared with the fans that she has become a mother to twins via surrogacy in November last year. However, she has refrained from posting pictures of them on social media for the time being.