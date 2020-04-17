Anushka Sharma says 'chauka maar na' to Virat Kohli and we can't stop laughing. Watch video

One of the adorable couples of recent times actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are spending their quarantine together by indulging in goofy activities. They have been sharing their activities on social media which includes spending time with their family by playing games, haircutting sessions, goofy selfie clicking, and whatnot. Their actions are proof that difficult times can be spent easily if you are with your loved one. In addition to the glimpses of their happy life together, Anushka shared a funny video on Tuesday with her husband which will definitely leave you roll on the floor laughing. She can be seen shouting 'aye Kohli chauka maar na' to him considering that he might be missing his field and the game amid coronavirus lockdown.
Anushka took to Instagram to share the funny video and captioned it as, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience." Have a look and be amused:
Both Virat and Anushka have become quite active on their respective social media. Previously they shared a glimpse of a monopoly game which was won by Virat. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Anushka wrote, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..."
View this post on Instagram
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Scroll down to take a look at some other social media activities of the couple:
View this post on Instagram
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
View this post on Instagram
I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. 🪔💜✨
View this post on Instagram
I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. 🪔💜✨
The couple has even donated to the PM Modi's CARES fund and Chief Minister's Fund for the coronavirus relief. In a post, Virat wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many and we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of out fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona."
On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has not signed any project as of now.
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries