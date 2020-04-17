Anushka Sharma says 'chauka maar na' to Virat Kohli and we can't stop laughing. Watch video

Anushka Sharma says 'chauka maar na' to husband Virat Kohli and we can't stop laughing. Watch video

One of the adorable couples of recent times actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are spending their quarantine together by indulging in goofy activities. They have been sharing their activities on social media which includes spending time with their family by playing games, haircutting sessions, goofy selfie clicking, and whatnot. Their actions are proof that difficult times can be spent easily if you are with your loved one. In addition to the glimpses of their happy life together, Anushka shared a funny video on Tuesday with her husband which will definitely leave you roll on the floor laughing. She can be seen shouting 'aye Kohli chauka maar na' to him considering that he might be missing his field and the game amid coronavirus lockdown.

Anushka took to Instagram to share the funny video and captioned it as, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience." Have a look and be amused:

Both Virat and Anushka have become quite active on their respective social media. Previously they shared a glimpse of a monopoly game which was won by Virat. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Anushka wrote, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..."

Scroll down to take a look at some other social media activities of the couple:

The couple has even donated to the PM Modi's CARES fund and Chief Minister's Fund for the coronavirus relief. In a post, Virat wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many and we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of out fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has not signed any project as of now.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage