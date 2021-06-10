Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Anushka Sharma's PR to Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl co-star, Parineeti Chopra shares her 'cool' journey

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been enjoying nature's beauty in Turkey these days, conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram on Wednesday. Her fans asked her interesting questions about her Bollywood journey and who inspires her. The actress also shared her childhood picture and throwback pictures of her parents. Talking about her debut film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti revealed that within three months, she became Anushka Sharma's co-star in the film from being her PR.

When a fan asked Parineeti to say something about her lady crush Anushka Sharma, she revealed, "I went from handling her interviews for Band Baaja Baarat to becoming her co-star in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl within 3 months. So cool na? Have always looked up to her since that time @anushkasharma." Anushka also reposted Parineeti's answer on her Instagram.

Parineeti has always been an admirer of Anushka Sharma. Earlier, she had said, "My lady crush from the industry has to be Anushka Sharma. I love the way she dresses. I love the life she lives. I love her ideals and everything. So Anushka is goals."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra AMA on Instagram

For the unversed, Parineeti used to work for Yash Raj Films before she got her big break as an actor. During Band Baaja Baarat, she used to handle the star cast's interview and PR. Then she made her debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma

Lately, Parineeti has been garnering praise for her performance in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. During the AMA, the actress also revealed that the film's rating on IMDb increased after it released on the online streaming platform. She said, "The rating for SAPF jumped from 1 to 6.3 after the audience watched it." Talking about her 3 releases this year-- "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "Saina" and "The Girl On The Train", she said, "2021 will remain a special year for me. Its the year I released 3 films within a single month, and all 2 gave me back all the love and critics reviews. Cannot be more grateful."

Parineeti Chopra, who will soon be seen in "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

"I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average," she had said.