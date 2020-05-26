Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma's childhood photo with brother Karnesh is the cutest thing on internet today

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma went down the memory lane on Tuesday as she shared an adorable childhood photo with brother Karnesh on Instagram. The picture shows cute little baby Anushka laughing out loud as her brother holds her in his arms. The photo is just too cute for words. The actress shared the photo with a red heart.

Anushka Sharma's brother was quick to respond to the post. Karnesh commented, "the only time I looked thinner than u." Other Bollywood celebrities also commented on the photo and complimented Anushka for her cuteness.

Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh have been enjoying the success of their first web series Paatal Lok produced under their banner Clean Slate Films. The thriller drama has been attracting great reviews from all corners. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities have also been recommending everyone to watch Paatal Lok soon.

Paatal Lok might also have a season 2. talking about the same, Anushka said, "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season,” Anushka told PTI in an email interview. "We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Then the actress took a break from acting to spend time with her husband Virat Kohli. Currently, the actress is busy making memories with her parents and Virat under home quarantine. She keeps sharing videos of playing board games and goofing around with them on social media.

