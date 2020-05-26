Anushka Sharma's childhood photo with brother Karnesh is the cutest thing on internet today

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma went down the memory lane on Tuesday as she shared an adorable childhood photo with brother Karnesh on Instagram. The picture shows cute little baby Anushka laughing out loud as her brother holds her in his arms. The photo is just too cute for words. The actress shared the photo with a red heart.
Anushka Sharma's brother was quick to respond to the post. Karnesh commented, "the only time I looked thinner than u." Other Bollywood celebrities also commented on the photo and complimented Anushka for her cuteness.
Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh have been enjoying the success of their first web series Paatal Lok produced under their banner Clean Slate Films. The thriller drama has been attracting great reviews from all corners. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities have also been recommending everyone to watch Paatal Lok soon.
Paatal Lok might also have a season 2. talking about the same, Anushka said, "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season,” Anushka told PTI in an email interview. "We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well.”
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Then the actress took a break from acting to spend time with her husband Virat Kohli. Currently, the actress is busy making memories with her parents and Virat under home quarantine. She keeps sharing videos of playing board games and goofing around with them on social media.
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
