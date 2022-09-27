Anushka Sharma remembers Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary, calls him 'iconic visionary'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka remembers Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which was backed by Yash Chopra. Tuesday, September 27th, marks the 90th birth anniversary of Yash Chopra. The legendary filmmaker has betowed Indian cinema with remarkable films like Fanna, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Lamhe, Mohabbatein, Deewaar and many others. He left for his heavenly abode on October 21, 2012 due to multiple organ failure at the age of 80 years. Anushka Sharma took to her social media to remember him on his birth anniversary.

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma took her Instagram story and shared a picture of Yash Chopra celebrating his legacy. Sharing the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note. Her caption read, "A master storyteller who weaved magic on celluloid. Remembering the iconic visionary, Yash ji, on his birth anniversary."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMAAnushka Sharma's Instagram story

Apart from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the actress also collaborated with the filmmaker in the 2012 flick, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was unfortunately the last directorial endeavour of Yash Chopra.

While the filmmaker is no longer among us, his art and legacy will live on in perpetuity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is working extremely hard for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. The film will mark her comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film could not do well at the box office.

Also read: Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi in trouble as police take samples for drug tests

Speaking of Chakda Xpress, the actress will portray the exceptional journey of the former captain of the Indian National Women's Cricket Team, Jhulan Goswami. She has been sharing several BTS pictures from the shoot. The biopic is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film is currently in production. It is said to be released next year.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha wraps up for 'Nikita Roy and the book of darkness'

Latest Entertainment News