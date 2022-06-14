Tuesday, June 14, 2022
     
Anushka Sharma receives special gift from Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja; guess what?

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are expecting their first child soon. The couple has been sharing about their pregnancy journey on social media. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma recently returned from a short vacation along with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

Prerna Yadav Edited by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2022 17:15 IST
Anushka Sharma who recently returned back to the bay after enjoying some family time with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in the Maldives was welcomed with a special gift. Actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja made Anushka's return to the country even more special by sending her a pair of new kicks. Expressing her joy, Anushka took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the stunning shoes. She also thanked him and wrote, "Thanks @anandahuja for these!! #Shoefairy".

Take a look:

For the unversed, Anand is a die-hard sneaker lover. He is also the founder of a sneaker store chain that goes by the name 'Veg/NonVeg'. He is often seen sporting the best kicks and shoes.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been treating her fans and followers with some beautiful glimpses from her trip. Her latest picture in a black swimsuit has won the hearts of the people. Captioning the photo Anushka wrote, "When the sun made me shy..."

Sonam-Anand to welcome baby soon

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are expecting their first child soon. The couple has been sharing about their pregnancy journey on social media. The couple had announced their pregnancy in March this year. Anushka Sharma was one of the first few people to react to the news. She congratulated the couple on Instagram. Re-sharing Sonam's post on her Instagram story, Anusha wrote, "Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The experience is unparalleled and special. Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects 

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2019 with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Zero'. Now the actor is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Express' based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

-with ANI inputs

