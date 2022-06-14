Anushka Sharma receives special gift from Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja; guess what?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA, ANAND AHUJA Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Anushka Sharma who recently returned back to the bay after enjoying some family time with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in the Maldives was welcomed with a special gift. Actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja made Anushka's return to the country even more special by sending her a pair of new kicks. Expressing her joy, Anushka took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the stunning shoes. She also thanked him and wrote, "Thanks @anandahuja for these!! #Shoefairy".

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

For the unversed, Anand is a die-hard sneaker lover. He is also the founder of a sneaker store chain that goes by the name 'Veg/NonVeg'. He is often seen sporting the best kicks and shoes.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been treating her fans and followers with some beautiful glimpses from her trip. Her latest picture in a black swimsuit has won the hearts of the people. Captioning the photo Anushka wrote, "When the sun made me shy..."

Sonam-Anand to welcome baby soon

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are expecting their first child soon. The couple has been sharing about their pregnancy journey on social media. The couple had announced their pregnancy in March this year. Anushka Sharma was one of the first few people to react to the news. She congratulated the couple on Instagram. Re-sharing Sonam's post on her Instagram story, Anusha wrote, "Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The experience is unparalleled and special. Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2019 with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Zero'. Now the actor is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Express' based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

-with ANI inputs