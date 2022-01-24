Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma reacts to Vamika's pics going viral: We were caught off guard

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been very protective of their daughter Vamika to the extent of asking the media to not share her pictures online. After some images of Vamika were shared on social media widely following the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in Cape Town, the actress took to social media to issue an official statement in this regard.

Anushka wrote in her Instagram stories, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank You (sic)!"

Vamika's pics were widely shared online after Virat hit a half century and dedicated it to his daughter who was in the stands with Anushka. He was seen celebrating his half-century milestone with a cradling gesture for his daughter Vamika, who was born on 11 January 2021. The cameraperson covering the match captured Anushka in the moment who was holding Vamika in her arms and tried to show her Virat on the ground.

Screenshots of the moment went viral quickly as Vamika's 'first glimpse' was out for the fans to see. Many netizens also started sharing Virat's childhood pics alongside Vamika's and compared how they looked 'alike'.

Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight. "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice," they had said.

Meanwhile, Anushka has also announced her Bollywood comeback with Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress. The movie will release on Netflix and will begin shooting soon.