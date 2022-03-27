Anushka Sharma reacts after India get knocked out of Women's World Cup: You'll have never ending support

Follow us on Image Source : IG/ANUSHKA SHARMA, TWITTER/@BCCIWOMEN Anushka Sharma showed her support for the Mithali Raj-led side.

After India lost the must-win encounter against South Africa by three wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup at the Hagley Oval, actor Anushka Sharma showed her support for the Mithali Raj-led side, saying the women in blue will always have her never-ending love. Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka wrote, "The result did not go our way and was heartbreaking but what an exciting, enthralling match you fought right till the end girls." "You will always have our never-ending support and belief," she added.

Take a look:

In the final over, South Africa required three runs off two balls and on the penultimate delivery, Du Preez was dismissed by Deepti Sharma but the Indian hearts broke as replays clearly showed Deepti overstepping the popping crease and it was deemed a no-ball. Eventually, South Africa won the match by three wickets.

Recently Anushka announced that she is stepping down from the Clean Slate Filmz production house that she had founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in 2013.

Anushka Sharma had founded Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) at the age of 25 with her brother Karnesh Ssharma and in quick time the dynamic duo produced gripping projects like 'NH10', 'Pari', 'Phillauri', 'Bulbbul', and critically acclaimed series 'Pataal Lok'.

"When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve," the statement read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently preparing for Jhulan Goswami's biopic titled 'Chakda 'Xpress', which will focus on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place for herself in the world of cricket.

