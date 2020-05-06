Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma mourns death of pet dog Bruno, shares adorable photo

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli lost their pet dog, Bruno, on Wednesday. The duo took to social media to announce the death and shared adorable photos with him. Anushka shared a sweet picture of her and husband Virat Kohli taking a selfie with the dog and wrote, "Bruno RIP" with a heart. On the other hand, Virat also expressed his grief and wrote, "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace."

Virat Kohli frequently shares photos with Bruno on social media. As soon as Anushka shared the post, many celebrities commented with heart emojis. Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty, Zoya Akhtar and others expressed grief.

On the other hand, earlier last month, Anushka had shared a similar photo of her and Virat hugging her pet dog Dude and wrote, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set to go digital as her first web series by Clean Slate Productions is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15. It is called Paatal Lok and the trailer of the web series dropped on Monday night. Sharing the trailer, Anushka wrote, "Yeh hai #PaatalLok, yahan ke safed jhoot aur kaale sach mein farak karna mushkil hai. Trailer out now"

