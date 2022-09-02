Anushka Sharma looks radiant in sun-kissed pic shared by husband Virat Kohli, fans shower love

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMVKOHLI Virat Kohli shared a post of his wife Anushka Sharma calling her 'My Life'.

Recently, on a social media platform, Virat Kohli shared the sunkissed photograph of his actress wife Anushka Sharma with the caption, "My World." He accompanied his post with an emoji. In the photo which is shared by Virat, Anushka was seen striking a pose for the camera in a black dress. The comment section was filled with loving comments for the couple. David Warner, the former cricketer of team Australia, also commented on Virat's post. He wrote, "Lucky mate." Virat replied to his comment by saying "I Know, mate." The post shared by Virat has received lots of love from fans. The picture has crossed over 3.7 million likes in just view hours.

Anushka Sharma has last seen in the movie Zero starring Shah Rukh khan and Katrina kaif. After the movie came out in 2018, she was on a break to take care of her little daughter Vamika. Now, Anushka is preparing for the Netflix film titled Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian women's pace legend Jhulan Goswami.

Read: Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK to stay in jail in controversial tweets case, bail hearing on Monday

On the other side, Virat is gearing up for his upcoming matches at the ongoing Asia Cup. Recently Team India, after defeating Hong Kong, secured 4th place in the match tally. However, Vrat on Wednesday seemed to be back in his mode. He built a good start and hit three sixes and a boundary for his 44-ball 59 in India's 40-run win over Hong Kong in Dubai.

Also as per the reports, recently, the couple has bought a farmhouse spread over 8 acres of land in Alibaugh. The couple has reportedly paid a whopping Rs 19.24 crore to acquire the property.

Read: OTT Movies on Serial Killer genre: After Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli, watch these titles

Latest Entertainment News