Anushka Sharma lauds Jhulan Goswami on becoming joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history

Anushka Sharma's next film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma congratulated India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who equaled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday. For the unversed, Sharma's next film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by Goswami's life and journey. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor shared a clip of the 39-year-old achieving this feat against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.

Goswami took the record-tying wicket in the last over of the innings against the White Ferns. Goswami knocked Katey Martin over. With the wicket, Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history, joining Lynette Ann Fullston at the top with 39 scalps. Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women's world cup history."

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka Sharma's comeback to the movies as an actress after 2018 film Zero.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy.

Earlier, Anushka was sharing glimpses from her gym sessions as she was trying to get into the right shape for the role. Going a step ahead, Anushka has started training in the nets as she preps to bowl like Jhulan. Through this post, she has indicated that the prep is on in full swing and the shoot will also commence soon.

"It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket," Anushka Sharma said in a statement issued by Netflix at the time of the film's official announcement.

"At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket," the actor said, calling the film "an underdog story" in the history of Indian cricket.

