Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Bollywood celebs congratulate Neeraj Chopra on winning gold

Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch gold at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event held in Budapest, Hungary. The 25-year-old prevailed in the 12-man final as he launched his Javelin to a massive 88.17m. Following the celebratory occasion, several Bollywood celebs on Monday morning congratulated Neeraj. Social media was flooded with best wishes for young Indian athlete.

Bollywood showered praise on Neeraj Chopra

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations to our world champion. #Proud."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video on her stories and wrote, “So proud of you #Champion.”

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her stories and wrote, "Congratulations India. Undoubtedly the greatest of all time."

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video and captioned it in Hindi, “Neeraj Chopra ki jai. Bharat Mata Ki aur bhi jai. #WorldAthleticChampionship.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar congratulated Neeraj on Twitter. His tweet read, "Congratulations to Neeraj_chopra for winning the gold at the World Athletics Championships! Your dedication, precision, and passion bring immense pride to the sports world. Keep inspiring."

About Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt and managed to hold his lead till the very end. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, settled for silver with a throw of 87.82 metres while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with a best throw of 86.67 metres. Kishore Jena of India (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth and his compatriot, DP Manu (best of 84.14 m), finished sixth.

Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships. This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.

