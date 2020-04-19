Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and other celebs join hands in fight against domestic violence

The coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country has resulted in an increase in domestic violence cases. To raise their voices against the same, many celebrities came together in a new video which they shared on their respective social media handles. Including celebrities like Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Karan Johar and also Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, the video speaks how it's now time for women to raise their voice against the same happening either with them or someone they know.

The stars in the video say, "During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men, we say, ‘Now is the time to stand up against this violence.’ To all the women, we say, ‘Now is the time to break your silence. If you are witness to domestic violence in your home, if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let us put a lockdown on domestic violence.’"

Taking to Twitter, Johar thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "this critical initiative." "The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it!" he tweeted.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday even shared a video asking women to dial the number 100 or on two helplines 1800120820050 and 18001024040 to complain about domestic violence. He said, "It is not the culture of Maharashtra to mistreat women. I will not tolerate it. Any woman facing such injustice should dial 100, and police will come to help you. There are two more helplines, 1800120820050 and 18001024040, where complaints can be raised and counsellors will be available."

If women are being abused during lockdown, they should contact number 100. Your brother is there to help ! — Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) April 19, 2020

According to news agency PTI, the National Commission for Women has recorded as many as 587 complaints from March 23 to April 16 and 239 out of them are related to domestic violence. "Lockdown on Domestic Violence" is an initiative by Akshara Centre, in collaboration with Special Cell for Women and Children. It is supported by Maharashtra government and Maharashtra police.

-With PTI inputs

