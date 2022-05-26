Anushka Sharma is not having an easy time on Chakda Xpress prep: 'Bachpan mei cricket khela hota...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who is currently sweating it out on the field for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress', recently shared her ordeal, courtesy the physical training for the film. The actress shared a selfie from the downtime of her practice session on the story section of her Instagram. The selfie showed her in a white T-shirt with her hair tied at the back.

She wrote on the picture, "Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota toh aaj haalat aise na hoti (I wish I had played some cricket in my childhood, perhaps then I would not have suffered like this today)."

'Chakda Xpress', directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years.

On her birthday, earlier this month, the actress-producer spoke about work-family life balance and how she is focusing on being a part of the best scripts that the Hindi film industry has to offer. That, she said, would make it worth staying away from her one-year-old toddler Vamika.

Anushka says, "I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child.

"I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

The actress says her focus is on the quality of the films that she does.

"I'm always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content forward.

"As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That's how I'm approaching my career right now," she says.