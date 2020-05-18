Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli 'jootha' in live session with Sunil Chhetri, reason will leave you in splits

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA/SUNILCHHETRI Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli 'jootha' in a live session with Sunil Chhetri, reason will leave you in splits

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples in the industry. Time and again, they have been impressing us with their goofiness on social media through various posts and stories. Yet again another video of the duo will make your day. It all happened during a LIVE Instagram session with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri where he talks about an incident when Virat fell asleep on the sets of one of Anushka’s shoots in London. To which the cricketer replies with a clarification saying that by the time his flight landed, it was too late. Anushka during the conversation called him ‘jhoota (liar)’ from behind the camera leaving the two men laughing.

Chhetri in the video tells Kohli, "You went to London and then to Prague to watch Anushka's shoot and support her. You watched the shoot for five minutes and then went off to sleep at an Old Truck restaurant. She watches a full Test match for you even when you are not batting, and you slept after 5 minutes." The video is going viral on the social media. Have a look:

Next came another episode where Sunil talks about Anushka and Virat’s Bhutan trip last year and how the cricketer left her behind during their cycling expedition. Virat got shocked at the same and asked her, "ye tune kab bataya ye sab (when did you tell him all this?)."

Check it out:

A lot of people commented on the same one of which was Ranveer Singh who dropped a couple of comments-- "90’s represent hahahahahahah," and "Vikram Betaal hahahhha."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage