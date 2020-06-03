Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA,AKSHAYKUMAR Anushka Sharma, Big B and others turn 'Climate Warriors,' share videos with their 'One Wish For Earth'

With World Environment Day on June 5, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and others have come forward to encourage everyone to plant more trees, take care of their surrounding and care for plants and animals just like their family members in order to make the earth a better place. Actress Bhumi Pednekat started an initiative Climate Warrior in the hope to raise awareness on many important issues plaguing the climate. She has urged celebrities to come forward with their 'One Wish For The Earth' and inspire people to follow the same.

Anushka Sharma shared a video and wished for the betterment of plants and animals. She wrote, "This World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should treat all the plants and animals species with kindness and equality! Let's all aim to be #ClimateWarriors."

Akshay Kumar shared, "Our Beautiful Planet that has sustained us now needs us to protect it more than ever. During this time we as a community must tread carefully and act immediately. A lot of damage has been done and climate change is a grave reality that all of us are facing. Today, the one wish that I have is that we all work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees. I consider this as one of the most basic and efficient deeds that we can exercise individually and also urge others to do so. Let us do our bit to heal and rebuild the only planet we have, so join me and become a Climate Warrior."

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior@bhumipednekar"

T 3549 - Climate Change is upon us, is real.

Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior@bhumipednekar — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2020

Karan Johar said, "Water is the driving force of all nature - Leonardo Da Vinci ...My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practicing for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it.

It's time to shut your taps and open your minds!"

Talking about the initiative, Bhumi Pednekar said, "Climate Warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. It aims to focus on awareness building and engaging with the youth across India so that we become more conscious of our climate and environment, to encourage passionate advocacy for its conservation and protection. It makes us think towards making environment-friendly life choices"

ore Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage