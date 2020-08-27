Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy; Alia, Varun and other celebrities pour in wishes

Image Source : TWITTER- @IMVKOHLI Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy; Celebrities pour in wishes

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, actress Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption. While Anushka flaunts black and white polka dots outfit, Virat looks dashing in a grey tee and white pants in the picture.

As soon as Anushka shared the picture, Bollywood celebrities pour in wishes. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others congratulated the couple. While Varun and Alia commented heart emojis, Samantha Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations." Taapsee Pannu, Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra also congratulated the couple. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations and lots of love to the both you!"

