Anushka Sharma & Athiya Shetty react after Virat Kohli's RCB knocks out KL Rahul's LSG in IPL 2022

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are the biggest cheerleaders of their partners Virat Kohli and KL Rahul during their cricket stints. On Wednesday, Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While Anushka Sharma couldn't be happier, Athiya Shetty was left heartbroken. Both the actresses took to their respective social media platforms to share their reactions.

Anushka Sharma who made heads turn at Karan Johar's party last night shared a post by Royal Challengers Bangalore that mentioned the match result. The caption on the post read, "We move forward together, one step at a time. Next stop: Ahmedabad." She reshared it on her Instagram Story with red heart emojis.

On the other hand, KL Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty shared Lucknow Super Giants' Instagram post with white heart emojis.

For the unversed, it was in November last year when actress Athiya Shetty and star cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship official with a loved-up post. A month later, in December, the lovebirds made their first red carpet appearance during the screening of Ahan's debut film 'Tadap'. Before going in for the screening, Athiya and Rahul stopped to pose for the camera.

Speaking about Athiya's work life, she was last seen on screen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a secret wedding in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika on 11 January 2021. On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in Chakda Xpress. In the Netflix film, she will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami.