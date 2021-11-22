Anushka Ranjan couldn't stop her tears on wedding day, watch romantic video with Aditya Seal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA RANJAN Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal

After a star-studded wedding affair, Anushka Ranjan took to social media to share a heartwarming note for her husband Aditya Seal. Posting romantic pictures and video from their D-day, the actress said there hasn't been a dull moment in her life since she met Aditya, In the video, Anushka can be seen walking down the aisle as her friends, including Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and her sister Akansha Ranjan walk by her side. As she headed to share the stage with Aditya, an overwhelmed Anushka can be seen teary-eyed.

"The moment I heard your voice my heart melted! How did I get so lucky. Thank you @adityaseal for this beautiful surprise.. I couldn’t have asked for a better song to walk towards our forever. And ofcourse I couldn’t have done this without my gorgeous girls and handsome boys. You’ll are my life and you mean the world and beyond to me. Thank you for making my day our gorgeous memory forever," Anushka wrote posting the video on her Instagram account.

In another viral video, Aditya can be seen wiping off tears from Anushka's face.

Anushka also shared some pictures from their wedding ceremony. "Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together. Adi you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed," the actress captioned the post.

Anushka and Aditya were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.