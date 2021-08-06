Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHA DANDEKAR Anusha Dandekar's rumoured boyfriend Jason Shah opens about deleting her pictures from his Instagram

VJ Anusha Dandekar has been in the news for her relationship status for a while now. After an ugly break-up with TV actor Karan Kundrra, the diva was rumoured to be dating Jason shah. The duo has shared many pictures together on their social media in the last few months. However, Jason deleted all the pictures of Anusha from his Instagram recently. This left the fans thinking if the duo is still dating or not. Talking about the same, Jason claimed that Anusha should be questioned about why he deleted her pictures.

Jason said that it is not necessary that one pull-down someone's picture only when they are upset or angry with that person. When asked about sharing the pictures again, Jason told ETimes, "For what reason? I might put them back, who knows. It will depend on what and how I feel, man kiya toh karenge." He also said that he doesn't want to put an end to speculation about his relationship with Anusha Dandekar. He said, "I love it when the speculation intensifies, mujhe maza aata hai."

Asked if Anusha is aware that he has deleted her pictures, he said, "Ask Anusha about this. So what if it is I who has removed her pictures? Usko poocho. Usko phone karo."

Jason who had been a part of many popular television shows like 'Barrister Babu', 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and 'Chandrashekhar' also talked to TOI about his relationship with Anusha in April, "I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it."

"That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, they were rumours that Anusha will be participating in Bigg Boss 15. However, she denied the rumours when she took to Instagram and shared a video on her story and said, "Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day."