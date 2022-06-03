Did Anusha Dandekar adopt a baby girl? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHA DANDEKAR Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar sent the Internet into a meltdown when she shared photos and videos with a toddler. The actress-model and VJ shared the post on Instagram introducing her bundle of joy to the world. She called the baby girl her 'angel' and revealed her name to be 'Sahara'. In the photos and videos, Anushka holds the baby close and plays with her adorably.

"I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, my GOD DAUGHTER Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your GOD Mummy!" she captioned the post.

Soon after there were rumours suggesting that she has adopted the baby. However, her caption and Instagram Story state otherwise. "Hey everyone, the outpour of love is completely loving and so sweet. But she is my God Daughter! Hence I can finally call her my own.

Her sister Shibani Dandekar's comment too echoed similar sentiments. She wrote, "Stop stealing peoples children and taking pictures… she cut tho much love to the little one."

Anusha was recently seen as one of the judges at 'MTV Supermodel of the Year' Season 3 along with Milind Soman and Malaika Arora. On the show, Anusha shared that she was allowed to be independent when she was growing up. "My parents let me be whoever I wanted to be. I was allowed to have wings all my life."

Talking about her journey, she said, "My journey is mine. I came to my country. But, I was brought up in Australia. I couldn't speak a word of Hindi, my Marathi was okay. I was finding my own way. I was always strong and independent. I was somebody you couldn't mess with."

The actress has been featured in films like 'Mumbai Matinee', 'Delhi Belly', 'City of Gold', and 'Bhavesh Joshi', to name a few.