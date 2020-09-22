Anurag Kashyap vs Payal Ghosh LIVE Updates: Actress files police complaint against the filmmaker

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap vs Payal Ghosh Updates

Actress Payal Ghosh filed a police complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Oshiwara Police Station on Monday. the actress had on Saturday come forward with her Me Too and claimed that Kashyap forced himself on her in the pretext of giving work. She shared that the filmmaker sexually harassed her in 2014. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations against him and said he intends to pursue remedies in law to the fullest extent. Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the#MeToo one had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination.

In this battle between Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap, many Bollywood celebrities have been supporting the filmmaker. Kashyap's ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have shared powerful posts in support of him. Also, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu and others who have worked with him in Bollywood films have also supported the filmmaker.

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap UPDATES

